Critical Review: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) versus Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Valens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.13 $116.50 million $4.54 15.37 Valens $62.37 million 2.16 -$39.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Valens.

This is a summary of current recommendations for USANA Health Sciences and Valens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Valens has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 235.70%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 8.27% 22.49% 15.61% Valens N/A N/A N/A

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Valens on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

