Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Crown by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Crown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 397,454 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

