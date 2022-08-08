Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $51,482.49 and $368.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00021085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 272.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.