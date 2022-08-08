CryptoFlow Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $288,951.89 and $120.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 265.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.02192466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014265 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
