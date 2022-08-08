CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $46.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.69.

LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAW opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.85. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.