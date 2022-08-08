CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $46.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.69.
LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco
CS Disco Stock Performance
NYSE LAW opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.85. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CS Disco (LAW)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.