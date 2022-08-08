Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 11,866 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,948,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $49.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

