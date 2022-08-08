Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 21,690 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

