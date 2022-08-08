Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

