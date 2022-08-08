Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

