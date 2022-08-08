Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $301.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.43 and its 200-day moving average is $303.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.