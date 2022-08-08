Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.85 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after purchasing an additional 429,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after buying an additional 264,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

