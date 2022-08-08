Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.68 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG stock opened at $638.30 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
