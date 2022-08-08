CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. 2,283,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 269.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

