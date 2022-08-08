Cubiex Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,592.62 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $84,592.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 272.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cubiex Coin Trading
