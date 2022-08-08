Cubiex Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,592.62 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $84,592.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 272.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

