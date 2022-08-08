Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.28. 275,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.