Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $46.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VB traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

