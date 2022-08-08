Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,141. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

