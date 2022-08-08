Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 20,884 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $38,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,596,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,378,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS ICF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. 87,664 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.