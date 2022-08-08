Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,921 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.62. 48,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

