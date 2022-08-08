Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,089. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.