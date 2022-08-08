Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 392,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.