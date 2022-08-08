CumRocket (CUMMIES) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. CumRocket has a market cap of $3.08 million and $33,268.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CumRocket has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 187% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01893061 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014828 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CumRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.