CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 701.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in CVS Health by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVS stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.