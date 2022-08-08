CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.