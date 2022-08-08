CX Institutional Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $193.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.