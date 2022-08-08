CX Institutional Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $150.21 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.