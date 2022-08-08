CX Institutional Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PAVE opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

