CX Institutional Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $227.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

