CX Institutional Purchases 6,835 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CX Institutional raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

