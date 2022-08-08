CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $837,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $3,374,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VHT opened at $244.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.