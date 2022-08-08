CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 16,781 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

