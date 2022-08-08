CX Institutional Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

