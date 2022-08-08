CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $51,195.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 244.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.24 or 0.02105202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

