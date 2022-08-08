Cyclub Market Capitalization Hits $8.78 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $850,957.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
