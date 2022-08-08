Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

