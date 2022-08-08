Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,861. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32.

