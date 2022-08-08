Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

