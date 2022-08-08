Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,910,398. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

