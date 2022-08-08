DA Davidson Cuts Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $12.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 41.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

JYNT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,268. Joint has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $297.17 million, a PE ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Joint by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Joint by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Joint by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

