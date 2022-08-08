Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE DAC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 187,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $7,324,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $4,820,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,225,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

