DAOventures Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $176,673.90 and approximately $2,174.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.