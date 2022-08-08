Dawn Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $17.17 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004386 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.82 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,825.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00132270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00069777 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.