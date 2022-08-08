DecentBet Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 12% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $58,166.63 and $74.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00069627 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. "

