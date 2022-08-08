DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157,454.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $157,454.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

