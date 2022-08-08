Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 5.6 %

DH stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,515. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 951,576 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $57,695,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

