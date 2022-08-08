Dego Finance Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $22.44 million and $11.19 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00010963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.

Dego Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.