DeHive Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $681,813.50 and approximately $96,116.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 187% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01893061 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014828 BTC.
DeHive Coin Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
