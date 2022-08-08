Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.65. 56,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Insider Activity at Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $70,106.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,315,575.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 201,752 shares of company stock worth $2,370,399 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $429,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile



Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.



