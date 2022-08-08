Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DENN. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.07.
Denny’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
