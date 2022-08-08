Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DENN. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Denny’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

