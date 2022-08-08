DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $491,186.01

DePay (DEPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $491,186.01 and approximately $4.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.
DePay Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DePay
